Putnam Investments LLC Invests $21.24 Million in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 973,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,243,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Outfront Media at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Outfront Media in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 63.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OUT. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. raised their price objective on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Outfront Media presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

Outfront Media stock opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Outfront Media Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $25.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.35, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.91.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.23 million. Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The business’s revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Outfront Media Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

