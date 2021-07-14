Putnam Investments LLC Sells 2,462 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Putnam Investments LLC cut its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $42,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 351.9% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $1,011,989.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 64,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total value of $8,029,341.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,919.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,461 shares of company stock valued at $13,969,529. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $113.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.03. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $69.64 and a 12-month high of $130.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 44.88%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EMN shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Tudor Pickering lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.25.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.