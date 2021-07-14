Putnam Investments LLC Sells 2,726 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $27,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Middleton & Co Inc MA bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $4,957,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $1,871,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $5,731,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,128,000 after acquiring an additional 86,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Shares of ODFL opened at $257.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $258.90. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.57 and a fifty-two week high of $276.09. The stock has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

ODFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Argus lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Stephens lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.24.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.