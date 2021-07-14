Pyrk Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3,805.00 (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Pyrk has a market cap of $79,073.97 and $3,805.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pyrk has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. One Pyrk coin can now be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006839 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000298 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000133 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Pyrk Coin Profile

Pyrk uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. Pyrk’s official message board is forum.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pyrk is www.pyrk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Buying and Selling Pyrk

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pyrk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pyrk using one of the exchanges listed above.

