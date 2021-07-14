Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Amphenol Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Amphenol in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amphenol’s FY2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also commented on APH. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. raised their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.95.

APH stock opened at $69.93 on Monday. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $47.08 and a 52-week high of $70.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APH. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Amphenol news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $9,915,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $9,823,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 253,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,317,374.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

