Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Issued By Oppenheimer

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dana in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the auto parts company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.53. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dana’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DAN. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Dana in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.11.

Dana stock opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.55. Dana has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $28.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.37.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. Dana had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

In other Dana news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 46,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,209,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,104. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,584,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Dana by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 250,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 115,644 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dana in the fourth quarter valued at $1,867,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dana by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 544,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,243,000 after purchasing an additional 78,554 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,399,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,378,000 after purchasing an additional 77,087 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

