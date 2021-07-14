Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Issued By Piper Sandler

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Solid Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Solid Biosciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.20) EPS.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter.

SLDB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Solid Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink raised Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Solid Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

SLDB stock opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. Solid Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.89. The company has a market cap of $346.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Solid Biosciences by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 5,472 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,974,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,139 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Prosight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $1,770,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Solid Biosciences by 2,665.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 673,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 649,544 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

Read More: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.