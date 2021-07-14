Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Issued By Oppenheimer

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Etsy in a research note issued on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.72. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Etsy’s FY2021 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.22 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ETSY. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Etsy from $250.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.52.

Etsy stock opened at $188.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 53.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.57. Etsy has a 12-month low of $97.50 and a 12-month high of $251.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.39.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $550.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.56 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.05, for a total value of $1,319,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,591,430.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.11, for a total value of $1,010,924.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,158.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,613 shares of company stock valued at $10,035,631. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Etsy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

