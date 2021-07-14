Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for The Blackstone Group Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:BX)

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note issued on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.69. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Blackstone Group’s FY2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

BX has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Shares of BX opened at $99.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Blackstone Group has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $102.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 15.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,239,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,732,052,000 after buying an additional 3,142,840 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,084,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,198,766,000 after buying an additional 1,530,100 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,661,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,297,331,000 after buying an additional 1,121,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,594,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,119,000 after buying an additional 822,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $6,974,177.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 921,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,365,822.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,656,272 shares of company stock valued at $230,663,723. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 123.77%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.