Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for BlackRock, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of BlackRock in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $9.34 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $8.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BlackRock’s Q4 2021 earnings at $10.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $38.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $43.52 EPS.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.60 earnings per share.

BLK has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $910.23.

BLK opened at $908.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $531.39 and a twelve month high of $920.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $871.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in BlackRock by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Change Path LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 14,286.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,570,000 after purchasing an additional 21,429 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total value of $1,401,614.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

