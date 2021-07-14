Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Lifted by KeyCorp

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eastman Chemical in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.37 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.31. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.90 EPS.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion.

EMN has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.25.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $113.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $69.64 and a 12-month high of $130.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth $421,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 129,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,956,000 after acquiring an additional 14,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $862,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $1,751,956.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,818.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 64,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total value of $8,029,341.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,165 shares in the company, valued at $771,919.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,461 shares of company stock valued at $13,969,529. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.88%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

