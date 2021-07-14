Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Increased by Analyst

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Mr. Cooper Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the company will earn $1.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.74. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.27 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 27.70%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on COOP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

Shares of COOP opened at $33.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.64. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.59.

In related news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $228,762.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at $114,331.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3,969.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

