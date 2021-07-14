Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Rogers Communications Inc. Reduced by Desjardins (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) – Research analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Rogers Communications in a report issued on Monday, July 12th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.65. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on RCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

NYSE RCI opened at $53.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.89. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of $37.84 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The company has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.3981 per share. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 88,400.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications during the first quarter worth $46,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

