Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Raised by Piper Sandler

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Carlyle Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.55.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $612.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 53.69% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities cut their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Shares of CG stock opened at $46.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $23.48 and a 12-month high of $48.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

In other news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $114,770.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $83,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,249,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,545,133.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,205,948 shares of company stock valued at $94,414,767 over the last three months. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

