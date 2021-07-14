Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. Raised by Wedbush (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, July 12th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.70). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.02) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.53) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.88) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.28) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.00) EPS.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $47.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.99 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.08% and a negative net margin of 113.21%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

Shares of TVTX opened at $14.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.30. The stock has a market cap of $863.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.67. Travere Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.56.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,614,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,561 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,150,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,639,000 after purchasing an additional 67,003 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,829,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,309,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,678,000 after purchasing an additional 123,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,073,000.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $139,796.44. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 198,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,218,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

