Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Reduced by Analyst

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Citigroup in a research report issued on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.10. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.10 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on C. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.58.

C stock opened at $68.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $80.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.03.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Citigroup by 279.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

