Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Sanofi Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Sanofi in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sanofi’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.22 EPS.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $52.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $131.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Sanofi by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,315,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,521,000 after buying an additional 11,879 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth about $562,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 104,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 16,388 shares during the last quarter. 7.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

