Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Santander Consumer USA in a report released on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.88. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 20.43%. Santander Consumer USA’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

Shares of SC opened at $40.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.56. Santander Consumer USA has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $41.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 51.93 and a current ratio of 51.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the fourth quarter valued at $790,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 173,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 44,230 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 512.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 350,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 293,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

