QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.660-$0.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $567.30 million-$567.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $554.42 million.QIAGEN also updated its FY21 guidance to at least 2.42 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of QIAGEN to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. QIAGEN currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $47.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.70. QIAGEN has a 52 week low of $45.33 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.24.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $567.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

