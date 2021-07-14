QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.660-$0.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $567.30 million-$567.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $554.42 million.QIAGEN also updated its FY21 guidance to at least 2.42 EPS.

NYSE QGEN opened at $47.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.00. QIAGEN has a 1 year low of $45.33 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $567.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.57 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 21.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QGEN shares. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of QIAGEN to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.67.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.