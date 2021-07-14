Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 13,690 Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 5.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,931,000 after acquiring an additional 12,017 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambarella alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMBA shares. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.42.

Ambarella stock opened at $100.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.56. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $137.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.75 and a beta of 1.40.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total transaction of $146,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $146,508.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,796.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,614 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.