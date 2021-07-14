Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys New Stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Post by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Post by 2.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,970,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,341,000 after buying an additional 39,190 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Post in the fourth quarter valued at $8,078,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Post by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,505,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,046,000 after buying an additional 176,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Post by 10.7% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,479,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,459,000 after buying an additional 143,211 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $106.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82 and a beta of 0.81. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.38 and a 52 week high of $117.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.94.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Friday, May 21st. Truist raised their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Post from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Post has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.
Post Company Profile
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.
See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help
Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.