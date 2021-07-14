Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys New Stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Post by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Post by 2.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,970,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,341,000 after buying an additional 39,190 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Post in the fourth quarter valued at $8,078,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Post by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,505,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,046,000 after buying an additional 176,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Post by 10.7% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,479,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,459,000 after buying an additional 143,211 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $106.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82 and a beta of 0.81. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.38 and a 52 week high of $117.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.94.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.52%. Post’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Friday, May 21st. Truist raised their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Post from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Post has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

