Quadrature Capital Ltd Cuts Position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,314 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in CMC Materials by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 399,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,578,000 after buying an additional 80,247 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in CMC Materials during the 1st quarter worth $654,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CMC Materials during the 1st quarter worth $421,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in CMC Materials by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in CMC Materials by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 1,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMC Materials stock opened at $150.03 on Wednesday. CMC Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.35 and a twelve month high of $198.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.16.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 20.99% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $290.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. CMC Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.63%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMC Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.40.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

