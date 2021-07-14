Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,439 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THC. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $5,182,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,553,000. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 201.5% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 41,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 27,681 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 957,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,812,000 after purchasing an additional 17,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $942,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 122,090 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $6,754,018.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $391,146.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,316 shares of company stock valued at $8,698,359. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE THC opened at $68.24 on Wednesday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $70.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 2.61.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on THC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

