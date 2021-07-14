Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $1.03 Million in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of DISH Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,025,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network during the first quarter valued at about $47,812,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in DISH Network by 6.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 117,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after buying an additional 7,323 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in DISH Network by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 90,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 16,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISH opened at $40.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.91. The company has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 2.16. DISH Network Co. has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. DISH Network had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DISH Network news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

DISH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.50 price target for the company. Truist upped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.32.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

