Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $1 Million in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,711 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 1,937.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTES. CLSA decreased their price target on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

NASDAQ NTES opened at $112.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.07. The company has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.44. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.93 and a fifty-two week high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $6.69. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $32.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. NetEase’s payout ratio is 43.12%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

