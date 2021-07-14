Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 173,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 107.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $8.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.33. The stock has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 69.09% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

