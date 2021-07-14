Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases Shares of 25,647 PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAGS. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 4,904.0% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,067,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,705,000 after buying an additional 2,025,755 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 29.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,855,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,406 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 25.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,981,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,951 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,864,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,235,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,793,000 after purchasing an additional 941,531 shares during the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $52.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.13. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 65.53, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.56. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $33.78 and a 52-week high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PagSeguro Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.36.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

