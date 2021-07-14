Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases Shares of 28,891 Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 28,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Upwork by 314.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 38,184 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 40.5% in the first quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 163,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Provenire Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 30.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 27,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,491,000. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UPWK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Upwork has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.89.

In other Upwork news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $133,495.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $66,022.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,947 shares in the company, valued at $21,787,612.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,675 shares of company stock worth $3,248,381. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPWK opened at $60.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -379.38 and a beta of 2.01. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.96 and a 1-year high of $64.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.89.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $113.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.21 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. Upwork’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

