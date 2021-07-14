Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 4,314 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,314 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CMC Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.40.

Shares of CCMP opened at $150.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.67. CMC Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $131.35 and a one year high of $198.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.16.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 20.99% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $290.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

