Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 160,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.05% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 91,526 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,816 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $789,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 33.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMRX stock opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.24.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 48.85% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

