Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cpwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OTIS shares. HSBC raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.38.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $83.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.03. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $56.03 and a 1-year high of $84.65. The company has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 0.87.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

