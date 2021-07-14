Quantitative Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 41.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,935 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PetMed Express were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 22,553 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetMed Express in the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in PetMed Express by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 29,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in PetMed Express by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 6,029 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PETS opened at $29.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $605.64 million, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.69. PetMed Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.10 and a twelve month high of $57.00.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.04 million. PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from PetMed Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th.

Separately, Sidoti cut shares of PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

