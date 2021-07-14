Quantitative Investment Management LLC Has $209,000 Stock Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 51.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,086 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,514 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 657,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Jeereddi Investments LP acquired a new position in Fluor during the first quarter worth $1,155,000. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 12.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 15,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the first quarter worth about $4,618,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fluor alerts:

FLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.02. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $25.08.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.22) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.