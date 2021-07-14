Quantitative Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,769 American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,761,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,897,000 after purchasing an additional 237,161 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth about $251,873,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,138,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,957,000 after buying an additional 850,936 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,258,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,211,000 after buying an additional 777,238 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,761,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,530,000 after buying an additional 270,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Robert L. Howe sold 6,143 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $184,351.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,705. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 31,380 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $1,001,335.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,086.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,723 shares of company stock worth $1,321,179. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEL opened at $30.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.23. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $34.25.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $497.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.14 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 19.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. raised their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. American Equity Investment Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

