Quantitative Investment Management LLC Sells 11,955 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 81.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,955 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 57,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Fabrinet by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP bought a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at $4,612,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 81,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $93.01 on Wednesday. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $97.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.20.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $479.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.24 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on FN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.75.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

