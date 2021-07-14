Quantitative Investment Management LLC Takes $235,000 Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,067 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 21.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,709,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,117,000 after acquiring an additional 302,328 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 477.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,030,000 after purchasing an additional 579,689 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 544,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,731,000 after purchasing an additional 18,219 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 24.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 386,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,435,000 after purchasing an additional 76,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 2.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 325,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,967,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Winnebago Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.54.

Shares of WGO opened at $65.14 on Wednesday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.30. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 2.00.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $960.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 138.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

