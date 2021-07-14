Quantitative Investment Management LLC Takes Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.6% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in International Paper by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 61,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its stake in International Paper by 2.3% in the first quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 9,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 16.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Paper stock opened at $61.44 on Wednesday. International Paper has a 1 year low of $33.92 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.21%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Stephens upgraded International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.83.

In other news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

