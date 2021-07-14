Quantitative Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 67.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,948 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,079,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 32.7% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 272,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after buying an additional 67,345 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 17,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Catherine Cusack bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.53.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 22.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

A number of research firms have commented on SBRA. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.63.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

