Quantum Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:QTMM) Short Interest Up 7,400.0% in June

Quantum Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:QTMM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 7,400.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,659,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS QTMM traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,966. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07. Quantum Materials has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.20.

Quantum Materials Company Profile

Quantum Materials Corp., a nanotechnology company, designs, develops, produces, and supplies quantum dots, tetrapod quantum dots, and other nanoparticles in the United States. The company's products are used for a range of applications in the televisions, displays and other optoelectronics, photovoltaics, solid state lighting, life sciences, security ink, battery, and sensor sectors.

