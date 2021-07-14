QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Short Interest Update

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 130,600 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the June 15th total of 26,380,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In other QuantumScape news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 100,000 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $2,848,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 904,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,750,704.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 52,705 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $1,463,090.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,164,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,340,213 shares of company stock valued at $34,356,840.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 50.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 10,769 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at $6,400,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 1,450.7% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 59.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at $246,000. 14.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE QS traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.21. 262,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,766,502. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.69. QuantumScape has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $132.73. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.05.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.14).

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

