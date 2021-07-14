Rachel Lyons Eaton Sells 3,000 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NYSE:LGIH) Stock

LGI Homes, Inc. (NYSE:LGIH) CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 3,000 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.09, for a total value of $507,270.00.

LGIH opened at $157.03 on Wednesday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.54 and a 52 week high of $188.00.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

