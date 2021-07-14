Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.39) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Radius Health reported earnings per share of ($0.95) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.91). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $1.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $56.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.28 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RDUS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Radius Health from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Radius Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Radius Health in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDUS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Radius Health in the first quarter valued at $371,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Radius Health in the first quarter valued at $1,320,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Radius Health by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Radius Health by 14,714.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Radius Health by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares in the last quarter.

RDUS stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. Radius Health has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $26.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.52 million, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.18.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

