RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $40.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RadNet, Inc., is a national market leader providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet offers to its patients and referring physicians the full spectrum of diagnostic imaging exams, including PET/CT, MRI, CT, Nuclear Medicine, Mammography, Ultrasound and X-ray, as well as numerous other procedures. RadNet utilizes best of breed technology to appropriately serve the medical communities in which it operates. “

Get RadNet alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RDNT. TheStreet raised shares of RadNet from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

NASDAQ RDNT opened at $34.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.75. RadNet has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $36.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.60 and a beta of 1.69.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $315.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.07 million. RadNet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.80%. RadNet’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RadNet will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RadNet news, Director Lawrence L. Levitt purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 191,982 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,586. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $1,178,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in RadNet during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in RadNet during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RadNet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of RadNet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RadNet (RDNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.