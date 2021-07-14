Rajeev K. Goel Sells 15,000 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NYSE:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NYSE:PUBM) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $606,600.00.

Shares of NYSE:PUBM traded down $2.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.70. 28,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,999. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $76.96.

Get PubMatic alerts:

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.