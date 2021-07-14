Rajeev K. Goel Sells 15,000 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NYSE:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NYSE:PUBM) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $606,600.00.
Shares of NYSE:PUBM traded down $2.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.70. 28,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,999. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $76.96.
About PubMatic
