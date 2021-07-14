Ralf Kuriyel Sells 6,802 Shares of Repligen Co. (NYSE:RGEN) Stock

Repligen Co. (NYSE:RGEN) VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 6,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total transaction of $1,286,870.38.

Shares of NYSE:RGEN traded down $4.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,501. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $120.12 and a 12 month high of $228.84.

Get Repligen alerts:

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.