Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,890 ($24.69). Rathbone Brothers shares last traded at GBX 1,880 ($24.56), with a volume of 16,823 shares changing hands.

RAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Rathbone Brothers from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,735 ($22.67) price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,015.67 ($26.33).

Get Rathbone Brothers alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94. The company has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 39.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,846.44.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Rathbone Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbone Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.