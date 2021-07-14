Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) Short Interest Update

Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the June 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RZREF opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. Razor Energy has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.53.
Razor Energy Company Profile
