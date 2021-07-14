RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $145.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

NASDAQ ROLL traded down $4.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.70. 45,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.39 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. RBC Bearings has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $208.11.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.97 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that RBC Bearings will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total value of $309,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,240 shares of company stock valued at $11,576,304. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROLL. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in RBC Bearings by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in RBC Bearings by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in RBC Bearings by 271.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 11,008 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at $2,755,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at $446,000. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

