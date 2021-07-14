RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:ROLL) Director Alan B. Levine Sells 1,200 Shares

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:ROLL) Director Alan B. Levine sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.74, for a total transaction of $232,488.00.
Shares of NYSE ROLL traded down $4.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.70. 45,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,150. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $208.11.
RBC Bearings Company Profile
Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?
Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.